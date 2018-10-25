Nacogdoches police identify victim, suspect in homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - Nacogdoches Police Department has identified the victim in a Wednesday evening homicide.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2800 black of Pearl Street around seven Wednesday night.

At the University Club Apartments, officers found a white man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as Michael Brucks, 19, and the suspect was identified as Paul Gutierrez, 20.

Information obtained from eyewitnesses indicated that the suspect and victim were acquaintances and no disturbance occurred between these two individuals.

According to investigators, sometime before the shooting Gutierrez had retrieved a rifle and both he and Brucks began horse playing with the rifle. At some point during this time, while both Brucks and Gutierrez had their hands on the rifle, it discharged, striking Brucks in the head.

Gutierrez is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail on the charge of manslaughter.