NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department has established an “exchange zone” in its parking lot.

The location is meant to provide a safe place for residents to meet, whether you are exchanging custody of children, or need a place to me for an online purchase.

The zone is monitored 24/7 and the department wants to “remind people to always closely inspect anything your buying or any money taken as payment.”