Nacogdoches mourns 2 beloved public officials

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports the passing of two public officials.

Former county judge and city commissioner Mike Perry passed away Monday morning at a local hospital. His passing was unexpected and tragic, according to officials.

A Nacogdoches commissioner reported Perry may have had a brain aneurysm. However, an official cause of death is waiting to be released.

“He impacted so many lives in our community and helped so many people, and never wanted recognition for it,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Perry was 82-years-old and owned a well-known automobile dealer in Nacogdoches.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Fredonia Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Jerry Heilman, a first responder for Nacogdoches, passed away from a stroke he never recovered from three years ago.

Heilman was a patrol officer with Nacogdoches PD, then became a firefighter at Nacogdoches FD where he retired.

“Herry Heilman was a great man that also impacted many lives in all his years of public service to our community,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office wrote.