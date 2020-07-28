Nacogdoches ISD to start first 4 weeks of class online

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD announced it will move back the start of fall classes to August 31 and begin with online instruction.

NISD says it will open in-person instruction on Monday, September 28.

“Moving the start date back one week provides additional time for staff training and will allow for modifications of campus plans for the return of in-person classes,” NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said.

The district says they will inform parents of the 2020-21 school year plan no later than one week prior to the start date.

To assist families with online instruction, NISD will provide devices to students that need them. Later in the fall, the district plans to have enough devices to supply devices to all students. Older grades are expected to receive laptops with Pre-K through second-grade expected to receive tablets.

As part of the new plan, the district will extend in-person instruction by 30 minutes each day.

“By extending instructional time, the district could absorb an additional five to six days of possible campus and district closures,” said Trujillo, “thereby limiting or eliminating having to extend the 2020-21 school year and academic calendar into June.”

Trujillo assures parents that the back-to-school plan is everchanging and asks for patience in a time of uncertainty.

“Never before has Nacogdoches ISD – along with schools across the state and the nation – opened an academic year with this many questions marks and possible unknowns,” Trujillo said. “I seek your patience, grace and understanding as we move forward with the new school year. And please know that the safety of staff and students is our sharply focused priority, serving as the foundation of each decision we make.”