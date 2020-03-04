Nacogdoches ISD names Dr. Trujillo as lone finalist for superintendent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees has named the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.

A unanimous vote took place during a special meeting on Wednesday where Dr. Gabriel A. Trujillo was named to his position.

“We’re eager to bring Dr. Trujillo to Nacogdoches,” said G.W. Neal, president of the Board of Trustees. “We feel he will be a wonderful fit for our community, someone who can build upon the progress we’ve made.”

Trujillo currently serves as an area superintendent for Grand Praire ISD and has been with them since 2013. Before that, he served with Duncanville ISD for 12 years and began his career in public education in 1993.

You can learn more from his biography below.