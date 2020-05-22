Nacogdoches ISD gives out Whataburger tents, other goodies to graduating seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD put some Texas flavor into their graduation gift this year for outgoing seniors!

The school district distributed gift bags that included a Whataburger tent specially made to say “Class of ’20.” Other items included:

A yard sign with their senior portrait

A t-shirt with everyone’s name from the Class of 2020

A $5 Chick-Fil-A gift card

Chips

Candy

Snack bars

Soft drinks

The tents were made by Whataburger and given to the school district for the bags. They are also planning a parade for the seniors that will include cars and floats. It will take place on Thursday, May 28.

Filiming for the graduation ceremony will take place over the next week and the video will be shown Friday, May 29.