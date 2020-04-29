yleh

Nacogdoches County reports 1 new case, 8th death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Emergency Management reported a new case on Tuesday bringing the total to 138 with 32 recoveries. They follow behind Smith County (139 cases Tuesday) with the second-highest cases in East Texas.

The individual is a female in the Nacogdoches city limits in her 20s. She is also in a household with previously reported cases.

Nacogdoches County also announced another death bringing the total to eight, which ties with Bowie County.

The individual was a male in his 70s who died while in the hospital.

APRIL 28

