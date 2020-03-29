Nacogdoches County announces 2nd coronavirus case as East Texas nears 50

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County announced Saturday night that the second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in its jurisdiction.

It brings East Texas closer to the half-century mark with it being the 47th case of COVID-19 confirmed in the area.

Also on Saturday, the second coronavirus death for East Texas was announce by NET Health. The victim was a 47-year-old woman who lived in Van Zandt County.

On the other side of the Piney Woods, Franklin County confirmed its first case of the virus on Saturday. The announcement was made in a video released by Scott Lee.

Here is the total rundown of the 47 cases and two deaths in the region.