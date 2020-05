NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 179 with 39 recoveries.

Of the confirmed cases below is a breakdown:

County residents (5)

City residents (5)

Nacogdoches has the second highest cases in East Texas with Panola leading at 190.

You can follow the Nacogdoches cases on their interactive map and the East Texas cases on the KETK live blog.