Nacogdoches authorities detain 1, still searching for pastor wanted for sexual assault

Posted: Dec 27, 2018 05:37 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2018 05:45 PM CST

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Nacogdoches County authorities, along with state and federal authorities, arrested a man last week in connection with their search for a pastor wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Ruben Macias, 42, was arrested at a residence in Nacogdoches County as NCSO investigators were searching the area for Jose Uriel Rendon, 52, who is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Macias was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for immigration violations. Authorities believe he may have information on Rendon's whereabouts.

Investigators say that Rendon, who is a pastor at Templo De Fe Church in Nacogdoches County, used his position in the church to take advantage and sexually assault a child. Authorities believe that during the years of 2004 and 2005, Rendon sexually abused the child numerous times.

Rendon is known to have family in the Tyler and Dallas area as well as Mexico.

The NCSO issued an arrest warrant for Rendon on September 13. The U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has joined NCSO to help capture the fugitive.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Rendon's arrest.

A Federal warrant has also been issued on Rendon for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Anyone with any information on Rendon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO (4636).

