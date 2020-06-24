Nacogdoches announce 4th of July firework show with no festival

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 may have limited festivities for the 4th of July, but the City of Nacogdoches has announced they are still holding a firework show for the public to enjoy.

In the past, the city would host a Freedom Fest with vendors, kid’s activities, and competitions.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing guidelines, all but the firework show has been canceled.

The event will be held on Saturday at the SFA Intramural Field on the corner of Starr Ave. and Wilson Dr. Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to watch the show from their car or wear a mask and practice social distancing if you will be sitting outside your car.

For more information, you can visit the event Facebook page.