Major 18-wheeler crash in Rusk County on HWY 79

RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK)- According to a Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook post, multiple units are responding on a major two-vehicle crash on US 79 between County Roads 344 and 333 that occurred early Thursday morning.
The accident involved a passenger car and an 18-wheeler hauling plywood. There have been no fatalities in connection to the crash reported at this time.
Officials say there is a significant amount of debris still in the roadway, and for drivers to use caution when traveling between Henderson and Carthage.
An extended cleanup with one lane closure at minimum is expected to take place until daybreak.