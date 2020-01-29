Multiple gunshots reported near Lufkin Middle School, one person transported to hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Police are responding to a reported shooting near Lufkin Middle School, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. when officials received a call about a wounded man in the horse-shoe drive of the middle school.

According to the department, a witness told them a man was speaking with two other men when shots rang out.

The suspects ran off down Denman Avenue toward Martha Street. The witness described the suspects as two black males, one tall wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other wearing light blue pants with a white stripe.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936)633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936)639-TIPS

This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.