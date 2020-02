CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple departments responded to and extinguished a fire in Cherokee County that destroyed that several structures.

The fire broke out at 190 Randall Road in the Shadybrook neighborhood off FM 346.

Among the departments responding are Bullard, Noonday, North Cherokee County VFD, and others.

Action by Noonday firefighters is credited with saving one home threatened by the heat from the fire.

No injuries have been reported.