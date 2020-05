GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple departments were called to the scene of a structure fire near Lake Cherokee early Monday morning and were able to extinguish it just before 7 a.m.

According to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, units from them, Longview, and Kilgore were called to the 8800 block of FM 2011 around 6 a.m.

The blaze was contained just before 6:45 and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.