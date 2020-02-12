Mrs. Lee Daffodil Garden postpones annual opening due to rainy weather

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The owners of a popular East Texas attraction have postponed their seasonal opening due to the rainy weather.

The daffodils at ‘Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden‘ in Gladewater have started blooming but the roads to drive through the property are flooded and impassable.

While spring is just around the corner, the owner says the opening is contingent on the weather.

They hope that once the weather dries up, visitors will be allowed to stop by to view the natural beauty.

The gardens are located off Country Road 3103, south of Highway 271. You can find out more by visiting their website.

The garden is open 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

History of the garden

Mr. T. W. Lee and his wife Helen married and found themselves immersed in the oil business which led them to become wealthy and purchase land outside Gladewater. After Mr. Lee’s passing, Mrs. Lee purchased adjoining land until the ranch reached over 1,000 acres. In the early 1950’s she purchased an entire boxcar full of daffodil bulbs that were planted across the land. Constructed in 1954, a one-room pioneer log cabin replica has been added. It rests overlooking the pond. Mrs. Lee survived her husband by 30 years and died in July 1984. At her request, the garden was opened to the public in the spring following her death.