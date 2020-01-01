Mount Pleasant student passes away Tuesday evening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant ISD announced the passing of one of their students Wednesday morning.

Seth Wiley Carter, 20, passed away Tuesday evening in Tyler. Reasons for his passing were not given.

Seth was a 2017 graduate of Paul Pewitt High School and was attending the Mount Pleasant ISD Career Training Center.

He was a member at the Concord Missionary Baptist Church and active in Special Olympics. He also loved bowling, watching bull riding, basketball and going out to eat.

Seth was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Broiles. Survivors include his parents, Bud and Shana Carter of Omaha; grandparents, Mickey and Nancy Carter of Omaha and Colleen and E.J. Carson of Omaha; two brothers, John Cody Carter and Brady Carter of Omaha; aunts and uncle, Keith Nilsson of Daingerfield, Texas, and Shelly and Jeff Knight of Naples; cousins, Kelvey Nilsson, Thomas Knight, and Ryan Knight; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 2 at Harrison Funeral Home in Naples from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha at 1:30 p.m. with interment following at Concord Cemetery.