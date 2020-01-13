Mount Pleasant 8-year-old laid to rest after being shot by pellet gun

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An 8-year-old boy has been laid to rest after he was shot with a pellet gun on December 29.

Deputies received a call about a child having been shot by a pellet rifle and upon arrival found Logan with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Logan Blackwell was laid to rest at the Assembly of God in Mount Pleasant. The school posted on Facebook explaining how hard it’s been losing one of their own.

Those close to the family hope this tragedy can be a lesson about gun safety.

“I pray that this happening to Logan, will open so many people’s eyes and make them realize that bb guns, pellet guns, guns, they’re all the same, gun safety should be practiced no matter what because the circumstances could happen no matter what,” said Callie Craig, a family friend.

Investigators received information that led them Thursday to arrest a 16-year-old juvenile female and charge her with manslaughter.

“Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram and all of his staff would like to publicly extend our condolences to Logan’s family,” TCSO said in a statement. “They will remain in our thoughts and prayers for days to come.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and can be found below.