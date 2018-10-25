Mount Enterprise city administrator arrested
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) - Mount Enterprise city administrator Rosena Becker Ross has been arrested, according to Rusk County authorities.
Ross turned herself in to authorities Thursday after a grand jury indictment warrant was issued for her.
She is in the Rusk County Jail on a charge of official capacity and is being held on a $7,500 bond.
Trending Stories
Latest News
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard