Mount Enterprise city administrator arrested

Local News

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 04:17 PM CDT

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) - Mount Enterprise city administrator Rosena Becker Ross has been arrested, according to Rusk County authorities.

Ross turned herself in to authorities Thursday after a grand jury indictment warrant was issued for her.

She is in the Rusk County Jail on a charge of official capacity and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

  • MyEastTex Mobile App