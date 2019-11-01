UT Tyler student killed in motorcycle crash less than one mile from campus

UPDATE (2:15 P.M.) – A UT Tyler student has been pronounced dead after wrecking his motorcycle less than a mile from campus, according to Officer Don Martin.

28-year-old Bruno Cunha, a Brazil native, was driving his 2015 motorcycle when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him as he entered the intersection of University Blvd and Loop 323, according to Martin.

Cunha was transported to U.T. Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver he hit was identified as a 47-year-old white male. His name has not been released. He was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey.

Martin said police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler officials were called to the scene of a wreck at University Boulevard and Loop 323 Friday morning.

As you can see in the picture, a motorcycle and a mini-van were involved in the crash.

The incident is causing traffic congestion in the area.

Avoid the area if possible. If not, officials ask that you be cautious while driving through.

This is a developing situation. KETK has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.