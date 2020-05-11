Mother, daughter duo build strong relationship working in a compassionate career as nurses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On this Mother’s Day, one duo is spending it together as nurses to protect the patients in their care.

For every moment in Alex Kadlececk’s life, her mother was always close by, even when she grew up and decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“As a child, Alex was always very compassionate and caring. If it was her barbie doll, if it was her stuffed animals, but she didn’t start talking about going into the medical field until first year of college, and it’s almost like she knew,” said Beryl Thompson, her mother.

Now Kadlececk is a registered nurse at UT Health in Jacksonville working in the delivery room for the past eight years.

“I just grew up seeing my mom and hearing how of an amazing nurse she is and I had to be just as good,” said Kadlececk.

With the coronavirus causing many changes, her mom has prepared her for many of the obstacles s as she looked up to her as a nurse and role model her whole life.

“I know how difficult with all the changes we’ve had to make in the hospital to keep everyone safe,” said Kadlecek.

A similar situation is nurse Sherri Miller who works a few floors up from Kadlececk and Thompson. her daughter doesn’t work directly with her, but is a nurse at a hospital in Dallas.

“It’s amazing. I love being a nurse, and I know that she’s the same way, she’s just as caring and giving, so it’s an honor to have her do that,” said Miller.

For the past 10 years, Miller has been taking care of others like they were her own daughter.

“You care about your patients, you care about your kids and I look at every patient I take care of as being one of my children,” said Miller.

Nurses like these have been fighting on the front line of COVID-19 with others treating patients who need routine care. Both are essential during these uncertain times and working alongside family makes it all the better.