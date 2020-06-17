More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Mud Creek in Tyler after tree falls onto power lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled at Southside Wastewater Treatment Facility Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Tyler.
The spill was caused by a tree that fell on power supply lines on West Cumberland Road. The spill has yet to be contained.
Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality in the area of the spill for the next several days. The City of Tyler asks that you take the following precautions if you are in the affected area:
- Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.