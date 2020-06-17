More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater spill into Mud Creek in Tyler after tree falls onto power lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled at Southside Wastewater Treatment Facility Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Tyler.

The spill was caused by a tree that fell on power supply lines on West Cumberland Road. The spill has yet to be contained.

Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality in the area of the spill for the next several days. The City of Tyler asks that you take the following precautions if you are in the affected area: