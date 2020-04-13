More than 50,000 East Texans remain without power following severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are still without power following severe Easter Sunday storms. Here is a breakdown of those without power, sorted by electric companies

Swepco

Big Sandy: 251

Carthage: 82

Fruitvale: 1,310

Gilmer: 1,310

Gladewater: 3,538

Grand Saline: 617

Hawkins: 639

Kilgore: 4,644

Leverett’s Chapel: 207

Longview: 15,685

Marhsall: 1,065

Mineola: 1,314

Texarkana: 45

Winona: 18

Upshur County Electric

Bethlehem: 273

Cox: 698

Darco: 172

Diana: 2,058

East Mtn: 2,362

Gilmer: 582

Glenwood: 771

Hallsville: 4,204

Holly Lake: 861

Kilgore: 3,298

Lake O Pines: 425

Little Mound: 244

Mt. Eara: 1,014

Nesbitt: 1,357

Noonday: 2,529

Piney Woods: 156

Shady Shores: 212

Souls Chapel: 1,312

Victory: 210

Oncor

Hideaway: 36

Lindale: 95

Nacogdoches: 133

Overton: 36

Tyler: 709

Wills Point: 69

Upshur Rural County Electric released the following statement Monday morning about the extensive damage and likely lengthy repairs:

The storms producing straight line winds that moved through East Texas Easter afternoon left Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative with over 38,000 members’ meters without electricity throughout the URECC service area. The primary reason for the majority of the outages was wind blowing large trees onto lines. Many large trees were uprooted from the ground that was softened by the large amount of rain that fell on Easter morning. The damage to the system is extensive.

Our URECC crews went to work immediately to begin repairs as the storm moved through as winds continued to blow and more trees fell through the night. As of 7am, Monday morning, 22,971 member’s meters are still without power. URECC and contractor crews will continue cutting trees and making repairs until all members are restored. We are unable to give an estimated time for repairs, as we are just seeing some of the damage in daylight, and some of the repairs must be made in flooded areas. URECC will be using drone technology to locate problems and speed up the repair process.

Please avoid downed power lines and anything touching downed power lines. As power is restored these lines could become live at any time. Do not drive over downed lines. Please keep your families safe as we continue to make repairs to restore power.