UPDATE: Power gradually being restored across East Texas

Oncor and SWEPCO are reporting progress in restoring power to customers across East Texas.

Oncor is reporting outages in the following areas:

Lufkin – 1,055 customers without power

Eustace – 77 customers without power

Troup – 49 customers without power

Tyler – 28 customers without power

Whitehouse – 235 customers without power

SWEPCO is reporting the following outages:

Carthage – 141 customers without power

East Mountain – 183 customers without power

Longview – 181 customers without power

Marshall – Almost all power restored

ORIGINAL STORY:

Electrical providers in East Texas are reporting that between 2,000-3,000 customers are without power Sunday morning.

Oncor is reporting the following outages:

Eustace – 199 customers affected

Noonday – 172 customers affected

Troup – 390 customers affected

Tyler – 184 customers affected

Swepco is reporting the following outages:

Beckville – 285 customers affected

Kilgore – 399 customers affected

Marshall – 1,627 customers affected

Pittsburg – 247 customers affected

The providers are working to restore power.

As always, should you encounter downed power lines, please keep your distance and notify