UPDATE: Power gradually being restored across East Texas

Oncor and SWEPCO are reporting progress in restoring power to customers across East Texas.
Oncor is reporting outages in the following areas:
- Lufkin – 1,055 customers without power
- Eustace – 77 customers without power
- Troup – 49 customers without power
- Tyler – 28 customers without power
- Whitehouse – 235 customers without power
SWEPCO is reporting the following outages:
- Carthage – 141 customers without power
- East Mountain – 183 customers without power
- Longview – 181 customers without power
- Marshall – Almost all power restored
ORIGINAL STORY:
Electrical providers in East Texas are reporting that between 2,000-3,000 customers are without power Sunday morning.
Oncor is reporting the following outages:
- Eustace – 199 customers affected
- Noonday – 172 customers affected
- Troup – 390 customers affected
- Tyler – 184 customers affected
Swepco is reporting the following outages:
- Beckville – 285 customers affected
- Kilgore – 399 customers affected
- Marshall – 1,627 customers affected
- Pittsburg – 247 customers affected
The providers are working to restore power.
As always, should you encounter downed power lines, please keep your distance and notify