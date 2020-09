TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Storms came through East Texas early Thursday morning and knocked out power to many homes.

Here is the latest breakdown based on different utility companies:

Oncor

Gun Barrel City: 38

Lindale: 30

Palestine: 422

Tyler: 1,362

Swift: 56

Swepco

Carthage: 29

Hallsville: 241

Longview: 628

Marshall: 31

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.