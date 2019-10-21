More than 11,000 East Texans without power after severe weather Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather blew through East Texas late Sunday night, leaving thousands without power to start the week.
Below is a list of towns affected by power outages with different companies:
Oncor
- Arp: 74
- Athens: 227
- Bullard: 306
- Canton: 56
- Chapel Hill: 89
- Crockett: 3,016
- Cushing: 342
- Edgewood: 41
- Frankston: 274
- Jacksonville: 751
- Lake Palestine: 50
- Nacogdoches: 400
- New Summerfield: 382
- Palestine: 540
- Rusk: 1,188
- Troup: 641
- Tyler 193
SWEPCO
- Carthage: 940
- Center 424
- Henderson: 95
- Kilgore: 61
- Longview: 59
- Mount Enterprise: 416
- Price: 91
Upshur County Electric
- Avinger: 100
- Ebenezer: 207
- Harleton: 89
- Lake O’ Pines: 182
- Nesbitt: 347