More than 11,000 East Texans without power after severe weather Sunday night

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) - It was a special weekend for a West Rusk High School football player. Not only was it his homecoming, but his mom, who serves in the U.S. Navy, was coming home too, and that part was a surprise.

It took a lot of planning for a surprise like this. At the homecoming pep-rally, dressed as the mascot, was Tammie Medford Jones, a Chief Petty Officer with our U.S. Navy based in Virginia, serving our country for 20 years.