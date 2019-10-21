More than 11,000 East Texans without power after severe weather Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather blew through East Texas late Sunday night, leaving thousands without power to start the week.

Below is a list of towns affected by power outages with different companies:

Oncor

  • Arp: 74
  • Athens: 227
  • Bullard: 306
  • Canton: 56
  • Chapel Hill: 89
  • Crockett: 3,016
  • Cushing: 342
  • Edgewood: 41
  • Frankston: 274
  • Jacksonville: 751
  • Lake Palestine: 50
  • Nacogdoches: 400
  • New Summerfield: 382
  • Palestine: 540
  • Rusk: 1,188
  • Troup: 641
  • Tyler 193

SWEPCO

  • Carthage: 940
  • Center 424
  • Henderson: 95
  • Kilgore: 61
  • Longview: 59
  • Mount Enterprise: 416
  • Price: 91

Upshur County Electric

  • Avinger: 100
  • Ebenezer: 207
  • Harleton: 89
  • Lake O’ Pines: 182
  • Nesbitt: 347

