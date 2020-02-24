More than 100,000 gallons of sewage have spilled in south Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Due to excessive rainfall, more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater have spilled in south Jacksonville.

The location of the spill is at South Bolton St. at Sunnydale Dr. and was estimated to occur between February 20 and 24.

The area is currently being disinfected with cleanup to conclude on Tuesday.

Precautionary measures:

2. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

3. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

4. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

5. The City of Jacksonville’s water supply IS NOT under a boil water notice. This notice is for individuals with private water wells in the immediate vicinity.