MONTH OF THANKS: Kilgore couple thankful for friends’ support throughout adoption journey

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – For Laura and Luis Guzman who have been married 11 years, starting a family wasn’t the easiest.

After trying for many years, the Kilgore couple decided to seek help but didn’t receive the best news.

“It was really hard to hear and personally sent me to a dark place,” said Luis.

Despite facing difficulties, the couple decided their adventure to have a child wasn’t over and knew that adoption was the best choice.

“We are doing a domestic infant adoption,” said Laura Guzman. “We filled out a lot of paperwork and sent in a lot of money.”

While they faced a number of challenges, they had a strong group of friends and a community willing to support them.

Through all of their efforts, the friends raised nearly $10,000 to put towards their adoption fees.

“We did a garage sale and created t-shirts, and all of the money raised we donated to their adoption adventure,” said Kiaty Brisendine, the Guzman’s friend.

For the group of friend, helping out the Guzman’s was an easy choice.

“To be a mom takes your whole heart, you’re always worried. But they are ready, they’re heart has been preparing for this,” said Brittany Cleveland.

Laura and Luis say they feel lucky to have such a strong community and friendships in life that are willing to help wherever and whenever they can.

“They’ve supported us throughout all of this and we never felt alone,” said Laura.

“They’re hilarious, they pray with us, they’re with us through the ups and the downs,” said Luis.

The Guzman’s have recently been approved for home visits in December, and will be officially on the list and can expect to receive a baby in the next 12 to 15 months.