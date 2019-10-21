Monday Morning Forecast: Storms moving out

TODAY: Our severe weather risk is quickly coming to an end and should be over in the next few hours. Most of rain will clear the area by noon. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies and cool temps by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70% (early). High: 71. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Much cooler with mostly clear skies. Clouds will be almost nonexistent overnight with winds dying down. Low: 47. Winds: 5 MPH.



TOMORROW: Storms will increase late as the front pushes through. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the primary concern. Low: 64. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with mild temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 78. Winds: N 5 MPH.

THURSDAY increasing clouds with showers and storms arriving later. A cold front will accompany these rain chances. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds NW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with rain in the area. Low: 48. High: 59. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Skies turning mostly sunny with temperatures remaining cool. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.



SUNDAY: Warmer temps but still cooler than average. We’ll remain dry and mostly sunny. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.