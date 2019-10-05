Monday is deadline to register to vote in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Time is running short to register to vote in the upcoming elections in Texas.

The deadline to register is Monday.

Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application here, or request an application from their county elections administrator.

Local libraries, post offices and most high schools will also have applications.

Once completed, eligible Texas voters should submit the application to the county voter registrar in their county of residence. Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 7 in order to be accepted.

There is no online voter registration in Texas. Forms can be downloaded, but must be filled out and mailed or hand-delivered to county registrar offices.

You must register in your county. You can pick up applications anywhere in the state, but you must submit them to the registrar’s office in the county where you live.

Texans are eligible to register if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

If you are not sure whether you are registered, you can check the Texas Secretary of State’s website here. You may select one of three methods to perform a search:

Your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you applied for voter registration;

Your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), which appears on your voter registration certificate;

Your first and last name.

For more information, check with your county voter registrar or the Secretary of State’s website. You can also call 800-252-VOTE(8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.