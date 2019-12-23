Mom of Lindale fifth-grader killed in wreck dies from her injuries

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Sanjanan Hernandez, the mother of the 10-year-old Lindale ISD student who was killed last week in a wreck, died from her injuries Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, Hernandez was driving too fast around a curve on FM16 last Thursday when she lost control, the car overturned and then collided with a fence.

Neither Hernandez or the child were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Johnson.

The boy was a fifth-grader at E.J. Moss Intermediate School. Last week, the district provided counselors for any students and faculty who needed it.

The crash remains under investigation.