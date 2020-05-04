Mobile testing site coming to Cherokee County on Tuesday

RUSK, Texas (KETK) Cherokee County residents, if you are worried you might have COVID-19, but don’t know where to get tested, here is your chance.

Tuesday, May 5, at the First Baptist Church in Rusk, the Texas Health and Human Services has set up a mobile testing collection site.

Here’s what you need to know:

Call and register ahead of time 512.883.2400 or visit: TXCOVIDTEST.ORG

You will be screened to see if you have fever and/or chills cough fatigue body aches/muscle or joint pain shortness of breath sore throat headaches nausea/vomiting/diarrhea nasal congestion lost of taste and/or smell



You will not be able to be tested if you do not set up an appointment.

The church is located at 372 East 4th Street, in Rusk.

Don’t live in Cherokee County, but want to find a testing site near you. Below is a map of the testing sites.

They do change periodically, so check it occasionally to see if there’s one near you.