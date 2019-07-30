Mobile healthcare unit helps underserved East Texas communities

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler has partnered with Special Health Resources for Texas to open a mobile health care unit serving rural communities.

The Intune clinic started accepting patients the week of July 22 and is now fully operating.

The clinic is open every Monday and Wednesday outside of the New Summerfield city hall and accepts walk up patients.

“This kind of service to this kind of community is crucial to getting access to care for these people who don’t have to go back and forth,” Barbara Chapman, a nurse at the clinic and student at UT Tyler, said. “Traveling is a huge deterrent to people.”

The clinic consists of a two-room trailer filled with medical equipment to perform anything from simple blood tests to mental health screening.

“One of the services we provide is telepsychiatry and is one of the biggest needs in Texas,” Kari Kennel, a nurse for Intune said.

The group hopes to provide physicals for the local schools as well, who would have had to travel 15 miles or more for the same care.

Medicare, Medicaid and almost all insurances are accepted at Intune, and costs are determined on a sliding scale to help everyone afford the care they need.

“We won’t turn anyone away,” says Chapman. “Everyone will receive care.”

If you do not have coverage, a valid driver’s license and last paycheck stub will be needed to calculate the cost of your visit.

More information and questions can be directed to the Intune Mobile Clinic Facebook page.