Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Marshall on Friday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL) — Another round of mobile testing will soon be available to Marshall residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Texas Health & Human Services will hold the second Mobile COVID-19 test collection from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E. End Blvd. South.
You will be screened if you have:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
You can register for the Mobile COVID-19 test collection Thursday, May 7 by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
If you’re not in the Marshall area and are looking for a mobile testing site, look at the map below from the Department of Health of Human Services.
They do change periodically, so check it occasionally to see if there’s one near you.