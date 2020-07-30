‘Mission Longview’ gives young teens chance to give back to community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Mission Longview has been serving East Texas for the past 10 years. It is a week-long camp dedicated to worship and community service for kids from 5th to 8th grade.

Melissa Kitchen started Mission Longview as a way for preteens to be able to do hands-on service projects, something she felt was more available to older teens and not so much for middle schoolers. This year, more than 100 children enrolled to make a difference.

“They open their hearts, they open their hands, and they open their eyes to the needs of others in our community,” said Kitchen.

Each day the group participates in different kinds of service projects from helping at a food pantry to building beds for foster kids, gardening, and even painting a house. While the young teens make a difference, it also makes an impact on volunteers. Audrey Simcox, says she has been coming to Mission Longview for three years now.

“I just love people’s reactions seeing us do the work of Christ,” said Simcox. “They are just so happy so that is why I really like this.”

More more information about Mission Longview, you can visit their Facebook page.