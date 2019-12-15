Mission 22 raising awareness during holiday season at local event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A place for many people in Tyler to visit was busier than normal as the East Texas Locals Car Show was held at the Village at Cumberland Park on Saturday.

Mission 22 was in representation to spread joy and awareness this holiday season. The non-profit organization is a resource for veterans contemplating suicide.

One mother went through her own experience as she shared her story with us.

“I felt hopeless, I lost my child, that’s part of you. Mission 22 gives me a reason to go on, to help others,” said Barbie Rohde, Mission 22 State Leader.

Rohde wanted to thank everyone who has supported her and says she will continue to fight until she sees a drastic change.

She hopes this holiday season will open up the conversation between loved ones and wants veterans to know they are never alone.