Missing Texas teenager found safe

UPDATE ——

According to the Marlin Police Department, Emily has been found safe around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL —–

MARLIN, Texas (KCEN) – The Marlin Police Department said it is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Childs was last seen getting into a blue Dodge truck with an unknown man in Reagan, and police said the truck could have headed to Tyler.

Childs is white, has blue eyes, brown-red hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has piercings on both sides of her nose, police said. She also has a mole on the right side of her face. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, shorts, and black Adidas slides.