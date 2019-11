SAN ANTONIO – Jaya Trevino, the San Antonio girl who was abducted by her father, has been found alive, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️MISSING JAYA AILANI TREVINO FOUNDJaya Ailani Trevino along with suspect Juan Trevino were located by BCSO… Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

According to authorities, she was found at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning near Military Dr. and Timebercreek Dr.

She has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation just as a precaution. Her father, Juan Trevino, has been arrested and is being taken back to the Bexar County Detention Center.