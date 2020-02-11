Missing East Texas teens located after running away nearly three weeks ago

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hunt County officials have located two missing teenage runaways nearly three weeks after they were reported missing.

According to Sheriff Randy Meeks, Brian Cox and Michael Pina had runaway under their own power back on January 22. A search was conducted for the teens with added urgency as Cox has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

On Monday, February 10, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services notified the sheriff’s office that Cox and Pina had been located safely, 19 days after the boys were initially reported missing. No other details were provided.

Sheriff Meeks stated: “I am thankful that these two young men have been located safe and I want to thank all of our media partners for getting the word out so quickly”.