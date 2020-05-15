MISSING CHILD: Trinity police searching for teen with history of seizures

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) Trinity police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl with a history of seizures.

Kaitlyn Thompson is described as being five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a scar on the right knee.

Thompson was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, and checkered shoes. Police believe she might have been in the Lake Livingston area. Her nicknames are “KK” or “Katie.”

Trinity police say Thompson could possibly be with a 19-year-old man known as “JoJo.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Trinity Police at: 936-594-2505