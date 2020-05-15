Breaking News
Trinity police searching for teen with history of seizures

MISSING CHILD: Trinity police searching for teen with history of seizures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) Trinity police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl with a history of seizures.

Kaitlyn Thompson is described as being five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a scar on the right knee.

Thompson was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, white shorts, and checkered shoes. Police believe she might have been in the Lake Livingston area. Her nicknames are “KK” or “Katie.”

Trinity police say Thompson could possibly be with a 19-year-old man known as “JoJo.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Trinity Police at: 936-594-2505

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar