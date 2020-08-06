Missing Carthage man believed found dead in Brazoria County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County authorities say they believe a man missing since May has been found dead in Brazoria County.

In a press release, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from Brazoria County authorities Thursday morning reporting that a vehicle matching the description of that driven by Joe Roy McMillian, who was reported missing in Panola County in May of this year, had been found in a body of water in their jurisdiction.

Authorities in Freeport report that while recovering two other vehicles that had left the roadway in a sharp curve and had entered a deep bayou overnight, they discovered McMillian’s truck also.

Human remains were discovered inside the truck. Due to evidence recovered from the truck, the remains are believed to be McMillian.

Panola County investigators are currently working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene.

Authorities say no evidence of foul play has been discovered and that it appears to be a vehicle accident, but the scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers to confirm that.

THE DISAPPEARANCE

McMillian was last seen May 21 with additional video showing his truck heading south toward Nacogdoches. A Silver Alert was issued, but then discontinued.

he McMillian family passed out flyers offering a reward up to $5,000 for creditable information leading to the discovery of Joe.

“We waited a day you know it’s Saturday we looked review footage as much as we can and the biggest thing was man we had to just expidite as much as we could you know and if anyone knew something you know money talks,” said Michael McMillian.

Joe’s McMillian’s truck was last seen on video heading further south and in Nacogdoches. Investigators haven’t revealed if he was driving it, but the Texas Rangers have been brought in to help with the investigation.

SILVER ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 05/22/2020 for Joe Roy McMillian from Carthage, TX, TX plate DMK2975 pic.twitter.com/E6jP5yXRfG — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 25, 2020

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

KETK & FOX 51 has dedicated a series to the missing persons in East Texas, called VANISHED.

In the United States, there are more than 16,700 open missing persons cases. 1,317 of those are in the state of Texas. In the 27 counties of East Texas, there are more than 80.

You can find their stories here.