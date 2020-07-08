Missing Camp County man found dead

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A man reported missing a few days ago to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office has been found dead.

According to the department, Josh Searcy, 37, was reported missing last weekend.

Related Content Camp County officials searching for missing man

“Unfortunately he was deceased when we found him early Wednesday morning,” Sheriff Alan McCandless said.

Searcy had been seen last on Friday morning at his house on Farm-to-Market Road 993.

“We had talked to multiple people during the search for Josh. After few leads were developed, a thorough search of the property around his home was conducted.” SHERIFF ALAN MCCANDLESS

Searcy’s body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.