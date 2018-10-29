MINISTRY MILESTONE: Calvary Baptist Church celebrates their pastors 30th year Video

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) - There's commitment to your church and then there's Bro. Bill Kuykendall and on Sunday, his dedication to his ministry was celebrated by his congregation.

Since 1988 he has served as the senior pastor for Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson.

A place where many families like the Melton's have called home.

"He (Kuykendall) has been a pastor not just a preacher he has been a friend to everyone he has helped everyone to be more spiritual and to learn about the bible," said long-time member Martha Melton.

Melton's husband Jerry said, "We knew God wanted him here. It's been a trip."

Pastor Kuykendall's message to the church:

When a pastor goes to a new church, he will refer to the first two or three years as being in the honeymoon time. I can honestly say that for the last 30 years I have had the great privilege of serving as pastor of Calvary Church, I have been on a 30 year honeymoon. God has significantly blessed pastor and church family during these years. I do believe that God has great things planned on Calvary's incredible future. When you have a church family that that is outwardly focused to reach people for Jesus and inwardly focused to minister to the local body, God can do incredible things. When you have a church family that keeps the main thing the main thing, God can do incredible things. When you have a church family that enjoys great unity and a sweet spirit of fellowship, God can do incredible things. When you have a church family that desires to carry out her church purposes of glorifying God and Ministering in Love, God can do incredible things. Calvary Church has all of this and much more.