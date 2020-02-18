Mineola Zoo closes due to break-in that released two exotic monkeys

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A private zoo in East Texas has closed its doors after a recent break-in caused two Capuchin Monkeys to be released into the wild.

We cannot allow animals and humans to be abused and endangered after spending 25 years of rescuing and protecting. Because of this we have decided to close our doors to the public in order to protect the lives of our animals and our staff. Mini S Exotic Zoo Facebook post

The zoo said that police have since recovered the animals and they are currently in the process of re-homing several others.

They also stated that refunds are in progress for visits booked in advance.