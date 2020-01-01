Mineola couple welcomes Tyler’s first baby of 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s a new year and one Mineola couple welcomed their new baby girl into the world early Wednesday morning.

At 12:10 a.m., Lyla Richardson was born at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to Madison and Drew.

Lyla came into the world at 6 pounds and 5 ounces, stretching 19 inches long.

It wasn’t something they were expecting though, as their due date was originally January 16.

“Yah we were actually talking less than a couple hours before about going to a friend’s house for a bonfire and here we are.”

When asked how they came up with the name Lyla, Madison said they picked it from their favorite show ‘Friday Night Lights.’

“He liked that name and so I got to pick the first name and he picked Nicole as the middle name which is my middle name.”

Now that Lyla is finally in the world, they have big plans as a family and are expecting lots of sleepless nights but many memories to come for 2020.