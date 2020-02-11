Memorial to be held for sisters killed at Texas A&M Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) – Two women were killed last week in a residence hall at Texas A&M University at Commerce and now celebrations of life are being held in their honor, according to our NBC sister station NBC-DFW.

Abbaney, 20, and her sister Deja, 19, were in Deja’s room at Pride Rock residence hall when they were fatally shot by Jacques Smith. Abbaney’s two-year-old son was with them at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet. He has since been treated and released to family members.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help family members cover funeral expenses for the sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on the Campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce at the Rayburn Student Center.

Smith, 21, is Abbaney’s ex-boyfriend and is in custody facing two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths. Smith was released on bond related to an alleged assault family violence incident that took place the previous week, according to NBC-DFW.

Police have since named Smith as the suspect of the killing of 22-year-old Steven Daniel on New Year’s Eve in Denton.