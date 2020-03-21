Meat markets see increase in business as people stockpile food

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While many businesses are hurting during the coronavirus outbreak, grocery stores and meat markets are seeing an increase in sales.

With people looking to stock up on food, they are turning to local butcher shops like ‘Cut Beef’ to purchase meat.

While ‘Cut Beef’ normally sells their products to grocery stores, they have turned to individual buyers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many people are purchasing meat because it can be frozen and kept for many months.

‘Cut Beef’ says they’ve grown their list of customers and are already filling orders with more planned in the future.