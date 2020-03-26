Mayor of Hideaway reassuring community after resident dies from coronavirus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Mayor of Hideaway is reassuring the community after a resident died of COVID-19, prompting him to order a shelter in place.

Hideaway is known as a retirement community with people 65 years and older.

Elwood McElveen was 91-years-old and the first coronavirus death confirmed in Smith County.

After meeting with Mayor Ray Hutcheson, he wants to make sure the people of Hideaway know that their health and safety come first.

When residents got the news that McElveen passed away from COVID-19, many were concerned.

“I feel like we’ve been very proactive I even told my membership to air on the side of caution as opposed to being the follower. We’ve taken the lead, and other clubs are watching us and deciding what we’re doing they’re doing that,” said Robert James, Hideaway general manager.

Before the golf course was closed down, many residents were outside enjoying the warm weather.

Now the shelter in place mandate will limit activities within the city over the next seven days until April 1.