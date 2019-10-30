HOUSTON (KETK) – Longview native Matthew McConaughey will deliever the two most famous words in baseball before Game 7 Wednesday night in Houston: “Play ball!”

ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT: Academy Award-winning Actor and Astros Fan Matthew McConaughey will announce “Play Ball!” before Game 7 first pitch. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 30, 2019

The East Texas actor will be in attendance for the decisive game as the Astros attempt to win their second title in three years. Back in 2017, they took down the Los Angles Dodgers in seven games.

However, tonight would be their chance to will the World Series in front of their home crowd for the first time in franchise history.

Houston has overcome a lot of obstacles during this series, not the least of which was recovering from an 0-2 hole after dropping their first two games at home. So far, the home team has yet to win on its respective field this series.

Singer Cody Johnson, another Texas celebrity, will be on the field as well for pre-game festivities. Johnson will perform the National Anthem.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on FOX 51.