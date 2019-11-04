Matthew McConaughey helps prepare hot meals for first responders battling California fires

LOS ANGELES (KETK) – Longview native and East Texas legend Matthew McConaughey has been putting his barbeque skills to good use for people that need it.

The actor partnered with Operation BBQ relief and Wild Turkey Bourbon to help prepare more than 800 turkey dinners for firefighters in Los Angeles that are battling the wildfires.

He and his team also prepared another 800 meals for local homeless shelters. McConaughey said in an interview with CNN that he was already planning to be there for National First Responders Day, but then the fires broke out.

“Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires,” McConaughey said in a statement. “We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.” Matthew McConaughey

To donate to their cause, click here.

McConaughey has also given back to his alma mater this year. He made an appearance at the state capitol in Austin when the Longview Lobos football team was honored for their state championship.

For the graduation ceremonies in May, McConaughey also appeared as the surprise commencement speaker.